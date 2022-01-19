Ops restricted at Delhi's IGI airport on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Operational restrictions will be imposed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), as part of security arrangement ahead of Republic Day 2022.



According to a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), no landing or take off will be permitted on January 26 for non-scheduled and general aviation flights from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.



Besides, no landing or take off will be permitted on January 29 (Beating Retreat) for non-scheduled and general aviation flights from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.



However, scheduled operations will be allowed.



"There will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, Army Aviation helicopters," the NOTAM said.



"State-owned aircraft or helicopter can fly with the Governor or Chief Minister of state."



