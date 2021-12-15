OPPO launches its first foldable flagship smartphone

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Smartphone maker OPPO on Wednesday unveiled its first foldable flagship smartphone 'OPPO Find N' on the second day of its annual INNO DAY 2021 event.



The OPPO Find N brings a new approach to the foldable form factor and offers a refreshed user experience both for people who have used foldable devices in the past, as well as users who are new to the foldable form factor.



"New form factors are ushering in an exciting new time in smartphone technology. OPPO has invested a significant amount of time and effort into coming up with a better approach to a foldable smartphone, experimenting with a range of form factors, hinge designs, display materials and aspect ratios, to create a new device that meets the needs of more users," Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of OPPO, said in a statement.



In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch outer display. With an 8.4:9 aspect ratio, the inner display unfolds directly into landscape mode so users can watch videos, play games or read books without the extra step of rotating the device.



The smartphone comes with triple-camera including a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens, as well as selfie cameras on both the inner and outer displays.



The OPPO Find N comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform, together with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.



In addition, the handset houses a large 4,500 mAh battery which offers all-day battery life, while 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge is optimised to charge to 55 per cent in 30 minutes and to 100 per cent in 70 minutes, the company claims.



It also comes with 15W AIRVOOC wireless charging (compatible with standard Qi) and 10W reverse wireless charging.



The OPPO Find N includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is housed in the power button, as well as a dual speaker system and Dolby Atmos support to deliver more lifelike sound.



Currently, the firm has not disclosed the Indian price as well as availability.



