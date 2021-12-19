OPPO files patent for dual-display smartphone

Beijing, Dec 19 (IANS) OPPO is reportedly working on a new smartphone with dual displays, with a primary screen on the front and a smaller secondary panel on the rear.



According to a LetsGoDigital report, the Chinese smartphone maker had filed a patent with the CNIPA (China National International Property Administration), which got published earlier this week and was also spotted in the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) database as well.



The smaller display features a squarish design and is situated next to the rear quad camera module. The front display offers a panel that is curved on all four edges.



OPPO has also patented a new smartphone with detachable cameras, meaning the module that has cameras onboard can be removed and attached anytime. This patent was filed by Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organisation).



The rectangular camera module can be removed anytime and used to click selfies using a USB-C connector. According to the patent, this camera module on the OPPO phone will have two cameras in circular designs and a pill-shaped cutout possibly for LED flash.



The camera module would come with the USB Type-C connector and can bend at two angles -- 90-degrees and 180-degrees.



--IANS

wh/dpb