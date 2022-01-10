OPPO ‘Find N’ foldable sees great response in China

Beijing/New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Smartphone brand OPPO on Monday said it has seen a tremendous response for its first foldable device ‘Find N in China, with reservations crossing 1 million Yuan (nearly $157,000).



The foldable device with a flexible display starts at 7,699 Yuan (roughly $1,200) in the country.



"According to Liu Bo, President of OPPO China, the first sale of the Find N was a success, with a number of users praising its performance, attractive design, and crease less display as well," reports GizmoChina.



The company announced the ‘Find N' success on on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website.



The brand has not yet revealed its availability and pricing in India.



The smartphone comes with an immersive 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch outer display that offers a full smartphone experience.



With an 8.4:9 aspect ratio, the inner display unfolds directly into landscape mode so users can watch videos, play games or read books without the extra step of rotating the device.



The 7.1-inch inner display of the Find N offers a 60 per cent larger visual area than a standard 6.5-inch display.



The OPPO 'Find N' comes with a triple-camera setup for high-quality photos and videos. It includes a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens, as well as selfie sensors on both the inner and outer displays.



The OPPO Find N comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform, together with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.



A 4,500mAh battery offers all-day battery life, while 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge is optimised to charge to 55 per cent in 30 minutes and to 100 per cent in 70 minutes, the company claimed



--IANS

na/