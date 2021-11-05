Oppn ruled states must show sensibility, reduce VAT: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Two days after Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel followed by reduction of tax in party ruled states, the BJP on Friday hit out at the opposition parties and said they must also show their sensibility towards people by reducing VAT.



BJP national spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia said, "By reducing excise, the BJP government has shown its duties and responsibility towards people and the society in difficult times of Covid. This responsibility has been discharged by the union government and BJP government in the states. Now Congress and other opposition parties ruled state government must also show their sensibility and responsibility towards people by reducing VAT."



Bhatia mentioned that two days ago, the central government reduced the excise duty of petrol and diesel and the union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made happy Diwali a reality.



"After this important decision of the central government, thinking about the people, the BJP ruled state governments have also reduced VAT. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath made petrol cheaper by Rs 12 and diesel by Rs 12. In Gujarat, petrol and diesel are cheaper by Rs 7. Similarly, in Assam too, petrol and diesel became cheaper by Rs 7. This shows our commitment and duties towards our people," Bhatia said.



Hitting out at the opposition parties Congress, AAP and TMC, Bhatia said, "Opposition leaders talked a lot about price rise but neither chief minister of Congress ruled states or Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal did anything. Learning from BJP ruled states, Congress, TMC and AAP should also provide relief to people by reducing VAT."



Referring to the November 1 tweet of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Bhatia said, "On November 1, Rahul Gandhi tweeted - beware of pickpockets. There is no bigger pickpocket in the whole country than Congress. Loot, corruption, torturing common man is politics of Congress party."



--IANS

ssb/skp/