Oppn leaders to meet in Parliament on issue of suspended 12 MPs

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Like-minded opposition leaders of both the Houses of Parliament will be meeting on Tuesday at Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office. The leaders are likely to take out a march in solidarity with the suspended 12 MPs.



The opposition and the government are at loggerheads on the issue and on Monday the Upper House witnessed disruptions with the opposition demanding revocation of the suspension.



Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday had alleged in the Rajya Sabha that by not considering revoking the suspension of the 12 MPs, the government is forcing the opposition to disrupt the House.



Kharge said, "The government is not considering its decision, and as you (chairman) is the custodian of the House, we request that the suspension be revoked. The adamant view of the government is to force the opposition to disrupt the House, so we decide to walkout."



The suspended MPs are Syed Naseer Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora and Rajmani Patel of the Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of the CPI-M, Binoy Viswam of the CPI; and Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool Congress.



