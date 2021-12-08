Oppn gives adjournment notice on Doklam and AFSPA

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday gave adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on the issue of Doklam and in Rajya Sabha Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD under rules 267 gave suspension notice to repeal AFSPA.



Tewari's notice says, "The Sino-Bhutan Memorandum of Understanding on the three-step resolution of boundary disputes is a matter of grave concern for India as it could lead to the transfer of strategically important territory of Doklam being transferred to China. Such a transfer would threaten India's narrow Siliguri Corridor which connects the mainland India to its northeastern states. Thus I wish that the House discusses this urgent matter of national security."



Manoj Kumar Jha under rule 267 gave suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).



The issue of AFSPA has become controversial with killing of civilians in Nagaland by security forces.



The Nagaland government on Tuesday in its first cabinet meeting -- after the December 4 firing by the security forces that left 14 civilians dead and 30 others injured, decided to urge the central government once again to withdraw the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 (AFSPA) from the state.



After the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Planning and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Neiba Kronu said that the cabinet has decided to write to the Centre to immediately repeal AFSPA.



--IANS

miz/skp/