OPDs to remain open on Sunday in Delhi's Centre-run hospitals

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The outpatient department (OPD) services of the hospitals in the national capital run by the Central government will now remain open even on Sunday, starting October 10.



The move is intended to reduce the burden on the city's overcrowded hospitals.



However, the doctors' association has registered their protest against the decision.



Specialities such as medicine, general surgery, paediatrics, gynaecology, obstetrics, orthopaedics, eye, ENT and urology and pharmacy will be open in three hospitals of the city with new guidelines.



The OPD registration timings will be from 8 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., while the OPD timings will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



A circular from Lady Hardinge Medical College reads: "As per the instruction from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it has been decided to open Out Patients Departments (OPD) in the hospitals on Sunday also."



As per the new guidelines, the pharmacy counter will also be open for drugs distribution on Sundays.



The circular says: "Lab services will be available for patients requiring investigations. A similar circular has been issued to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital. A total of 9 departments including sugery and pharmacy will run their OPD services in the city's RML Hospital as per the new circular."



"The registration process for OPD patients will start from 8.30 a.m. and will last for three hours. Safdarjung Hospital will also run their OPD services on Sunday. OPD registration timings will be from 8 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.," the hospital said.



The pharmacy services will also be available in the OPD building of the hospital.



In a similar development, the free drug distribution pharmacy shop of the AIIMS will now be open on all holidays and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



However, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written to the Health Minister to withdraw the decision, saying it is a clear violation of the Supreme Court guidelines of maximum 48 hours of work per week.



"The already overburdened doctors now will have to come on Sunday too without any extra allowance or off," said Dr Rakesh Bagdi, President, FAIMA.



