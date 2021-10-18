O.P. Jindal Global University launches 17 new UG and PG degree programmes

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has launched 17 new UG and PG degree programmes spanning across 12 schools for the Academic Session beginning in 2022. The Innovative and Interdisciplinary Programmes are aligned towards implementing the National Education Policy 2022 and aim to offer students scholarly choices in pursuing interdisciplinary, intellectually rigorous, and globally engaged education. These courses will be taught by over 900 full-time faculty members from 42 different countries in the world making JGU a truly Global University.



The students will richly benefit from the 325+ international collaborations that JGU has established across 65+ countries for pursuing student exchanges, dual degrees, short-term study abroad and immersion programmes. With these new courses, JGU becomes India's Comprehensive Liberal Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences University.



Responding to contemporary demands and keeping up with the trends and developments unique to contemporary realities, the programmes are multidisciplinary, internationally aligned, and innovative in cutting-edge curriculum and course structure to empower the students. Identifying the need of the hour and current issues that ought to be addressed in the society is pivotal to JGU's motto as a Private University Promoting Public Service. Be it the lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, the grave issues stemming from issues relating to human rights, behavioural studies, climate change, or new age career opportunities that interest the modern-day youth, JGU provides a platform for interested candidates to nurture their abilities by providing them with the requisite means for holistic development.



The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, "JGU is deeply committed towards implementing the National Education Policy 2020. It is our collective and committed efforts in institution building over the last 12 years, which have taken us to this new milestone. The launch of two new schools and 17 new



UG and PG programmes mark the beginning of a new journey in institution and nation building. As the world has been changed forever due to the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, education, learning and knowledge creation has also undergone a sea change. Our students and future leaders need to be prepared for the unexpected and the unanticipated challenges. Towards this end, it our aim to create study programmes, which will respond to the future through creative, international and multidisciplinary curriculum, cutting edge course outline and a truly global learning experience to help fulfill the goals and aspirations of our students."



The 17 New Programmes Launched by JGU for 2022 Student Intake:



1. B.A. (Hons.) HUMAN RIGHTS



2. B.A. (Hons.) GENDER STUDIES



3. B.A. (Hons.) CRIMINOLOGY & CRIMINAL JUSTICE



4. B.A. (Hons.) DIPLOMACY & FOREIGN POLICY



5. B.A. (Hons.) PUBLIC POLICY



6. B.A. (Hons.) SOCIOLOGY



7. B.A. (Hons.) FILM & NEW MEDIA



8. B.Com. (Hons.) CAPITAL MARKETS



9. Global B.Com. (Hons.)



10. B.A./B.Sc. (Hons.) SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT



11. B.A. (Hons.) ENGLISH



12. B.A. (Hons.) SPANISH



13. BPH (Hons.) Bachelor of PUBLIC HEALTH



14.M.A./M.Sc. APPLIED PSYCHOLOGY



15. M.Sc. BEHAVIOURAL FINANCE



16.Integrated M.Sc. & Ph.D. in BEHAVIOURAL FINANCE



17. One Year Global MBA BUSINESS ANALYTICS



Professor (Dr.) Upasana Mahanta, Dean, Office of Admissions and Outreach said, "Our programmes offer a unique framework for addressing contemporary realities and challenges with cutting-edge teaching, research, and interdisciplinary and experiential learning led by outstanding faculty members who are inspiring teachers and prolific scholars. Our new courses will enable our students to be prepared for the vagaries of nature where multi-disciplinary learning can enable thought leaders to respond to the new and emerging challenges."



Professor Anand Prakash Mishra, Director of Law Admissions & Associate Dean, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) said, "Whoever aspires to study law and related disciplines in India today must consider studying at JGLS, simply because it's the most premiere legal education ecosystem in South Asia with over 475 full-time faculty members and 30 research centers. JGLS is also Number one in India and only internationally ranked Indian law school as 76th best law school of the world as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject Law 2021. The four new UG BA (Hons.) programmes that JGLS offers in Legal Studies, Gender Studies, Human Rights, Criminology & Criminal Justice will enable JGLS to fulfil the goals and aspirations of many students who are interested to pursue undergraduate education on various dimensions of law and justice."



Mr. Vikram Singh Tomar, Director of Admissions, Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) emphasized that, "The dynamics of the changing marketplace has created new demands for management professionals with business analytic skills that require a thorough change in the curriculum. Sustainability and expansion are now going hand in hand. The industry therefore requires the logical decision-making capacities, which JGBS intends to foster through its newly designed One-Year MBA in Business Analytics programme for working professionals, which will equip and enhance the much-needed analytical skills thereby meeting the present day aspirations of corporates -- Indian and global."



--IANS

san/dpb