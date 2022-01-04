Onset of third Covid wave in Delhi as fresh cases cross 5,000-mark

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Delhi on Tuesday reported 5,481 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise after May 16, when the city logged 6,456 infections.



The new cases have pushed the infection tally to 14,63,701.



According to a source in Delhi health department, it is the onset of the third Covid wave in the city where three deaths were reported in last 24 hours, taking death toll at 25,113.



Meanwhile, the Covid infections has climbed at 8.37 per cent, highest in last seven months. As per the Health department, the city had recorded 8.41 per cent positivity rate on May 17.



The number of active Covid cases have jumped to 14,889, the highest since May 27. Delhi had recorded the highest of 16,378 active Covid cases on May 27.



The capital has, so far, detected 382 cases of new Covid variant Omicron. Of these, 57 have been discharged from the hospital.



With a 97.26 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate has gone up to 1.01 per cent and the death rate continues at 1.72 per cent.



With 1,575 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 14,23,699. A total of 8,593 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 2992.



Meanwhile, a total of 65,487 new tests -- 50,461 RT-PCR and 15,026 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,29,91,171.



Out of 1,85,595 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 92,928 were first doses and 92,667 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,66,57,832 according to the health bulletin.



---IANS

avr/shb/