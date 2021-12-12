Only fully vaccinated foreigners can enter Brazil: SC

Brasilia, Dec 12 (IANS) Brazil's Federal Supreme Court (STF) has determined that all foreigners travellers entering the country should present a certificate verifying that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



The decision was made at the request of the Brazilian political party Sustainability Network given the federal government's decision to allow unvaccinated people to enter the country with a five-day quarantine, reports Xinhua news agency.



The STF's policy came into effect on Saturday.



Until then, Brazil had required a negative PCR test to enter the country.



More than 65 per cent of the Brazilian population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.



Brazil is among the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic globally, ranking second only after the US in terms of deaths, and third in terms of overall cases after the US and India.



As of Sunday morning, the country's overall caseload and death toll stood at 22,177,059 and 616,457.



--IANS

ksk/



