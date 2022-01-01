OnePlus 10 Pro rumoured to be unveiled on January 11

Beijing, Jan 1 (IANS) The much-anticipated OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to be launched this month and now according to a new official-looking teaser video that has leaked online, the smartphone may be unveiled on January 11.



According to GSM Arena, a purported promo video for the device was leaked in China and it brings the revelation of the supposed exact announcement date.



The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will run on the Android 12 operating system.



As per the 3C certification, the OnePlus 10 Pro with model number NE2210 supports output of 7.3ampere at 11V. It translates to a whopping 80W fast charging speed.



So far the fastest charging supported by the OnePlus devices is 65W. With the 80W fast charging speeds, the OnePlus 10 Pro will become the fastest charging OnePlus device, the report said.



Other than this, the phone was previously touted to come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. It will be supported by a 50W wireless charging support. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.



A recent report said that the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen will be curved on either side and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner.



In June, OnePlus announced that it has decided to further integrate with its sister smartphone brand OPPO and merge with it in a bid to create better products.



In an official forum note, earlier, Lau said that it will also allow them to be more efficient, for example, bringing faster and more stable software updates for OnePlus users.



