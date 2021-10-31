One UI 4 beta with Android 12 rolls out for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Samsung has officially opened up the One UI 4 beta program to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, starting in South Korea and India.



According to XDA Developers, the beta program for the two foldables is only available in those two countries for right now, and users must have unlocked devices to complete the enrolling process.



One can enroll a device in the beta program by logging into the Samsung Members app and tapping on the One UI 4 beta enrollment button from the Notices page. After enrolling, the update should be available to download within a few minutes.



Samsung is also expected to launch the stable version of One UI 4 before the end of the year.



Samsung recently released the October 2021 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Flip3 globally.



The October 2021 patch for the international Galaxy Z Flip3 comes with firmware having version F711BXXU2AUJ7. The patch fixes more than 60 security and privacy-related issues and the changelog also talks about improved stability of the device.



The new build adds Portrait mode support for pets to take portrait photos of cats and dogs with the Flip3's front and rear cameras.



