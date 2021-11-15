One terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter (Ld)

Srinagar, Nov 15 (IANS) One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Hyderpora in Central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Monday, officials said.



"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," police said.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

zi/skp/