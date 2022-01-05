One person killed by rolling boulder on Jammu-Srinagar highway
Wed, 5 Jan 2022 1641377167000
Jammu, Jan 5 (IANS) One person was killed and another injured when their car was hit by a rolling boulder on Wednesday on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
Police sources said one person was killed and another injured after their car was hit by a rolling boulder near Karol Jaswal bridge in Ramban district on Wednesday afternoon.
"The injured person has been shifted to hospital", sources said.
--IANS
sq/svn/bg
