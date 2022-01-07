One N-plant in Kudankulam stops generation due to technical problem

Chennai, Jan 7 (IANS) Power generation at the second 1,000 MW unit at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Station (KNPS) was stopped due to technical problems.



According to Power System Operation Corporation Ltd, due to loss of power supply to control rods in the second 1,000 MW unit at KNPS belonging to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), power generation was stopped on Thursday.



On Thursday, the unit had generated 415 MW before the outage.



It is not known when the shutdown unit will restart generation.



--IANS

