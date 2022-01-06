One more held in Sagar Dhankar murder case involving Olympian Sushil

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested one more person in connection with wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case in which Olympian Sushil Kumar was arrested and chargesheeted by the Crime Branch.



The accused was identified as Praveen Dabas (24), he was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.



As of now the police have arrested 18 persons in connection with the matter. Two chargesheets have already been filed and the case is pending before the trial court.



DCP of Special Cell, Jasmit Singh said that the accused had been on the run for nine months and was held following a tip off.



Wrestler Sushil Pehalwan along with his aides attacked members of rival group in Chhatarsal Stadium in which Sagar Dhankar was killed in 2021.



DCP said that they made the arrest following the tip off received by inspector Shiv Kumar and Karamveer. ACP Attar Singh formed a team which conducted raid and the accused was held.



"Parveen Dabas was arrested on the intervening night of January 3 and 4 from Prem Piyao road near Sultanpur Dabas in Delhi. He was wanted in the Sagar Dhankar murder case," said the police official.



The police said that the team received the input about him around a month ago and since then they had been working on the tip off. They developed the information about the movements of Parveen Dabas.



The team received a specific information on January 3 about coming of Parveen Dabas in his village to meet his associate. The information was shared with senior officials and immediately a raiding team was formed.



The special cell laid a trap near Prem Piyao road near Village Sultanpur Dabas.



"Parveen was spotted coming on the said road during night. He was surrounded and finally nabbed by the members of the police team. He was arrested under appropriate sections of law," said the police official.



During the interrogation, Parveen disclosed that he alongwith Sushil Pehalwan and his associates, armed with lathis, hockey sticks and dandas had mercilessly beaten the members of their rival group in Chhatarsal Stadium. Sagar Dhankar, Sonu Mahaal, Amit and others of rival group got serious injuries during the attack. The said pre-conspired assault was orchestrated by Sushil Pehlwan and his associates to settle their personal scores with the members of rival group, to teach them a lesson and to show their dominance in the area. Later on, Sagar Dhankar succumbed to his injuries in hospital.



Sagar Dhankar was nephew of notorious gangster Kala Jathedi who was very outraged and got infuriated by the murder of Sagar Dhankar committed by Sushil Pehalwan in a most diabolical manner with conspiracy with his associates.



Sushil Kumar had also support of Neeraj Bawana gang in his suspected shoddy property deals and in terrorizing members of rival group to show his dominance.



"At one point of time immediately after this murder, there was a strong apprehension of starting of gangwar between both the groups but it was averted by Delhi Police by effecting back to back arrest of assailants involved in this case," said the police official.



Further interrogation of arrested accused is going on.



