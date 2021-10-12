One more arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri case

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 12 (IANS) The Lakhimpur Kheri police have arrested Shekhar Bharti, the driver of Ankit Das, whose vehicle was in the convoy that mowed down nine persons, including four farmers on October 3.



Police sources said that Shekhar Bharti, who was arrested on Tuesday morning, is presently being interrogated.



Bharti was reportedly driving the black Fortuner that was being driven behind the Mahindra Thar that trampled the farmers.



The police have been carrying out raids in Lucknow and some other locations to arrest Ankit Das, who is the nephew of former MP, late Akhilesh Das.



This is the fourth arrest in the Lakhimpur case. Two persons were arrested earlier and the third arrest was that of the main accused Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni.



--IANS

amita/dpb











