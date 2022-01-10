One killed, 2 hurt in Mumbai factory gas leak

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) One person was killed and at least two injured in a gas leak incident from an industrial area in suburban Ghatkopar here on Monday morning, BMC Disaster Control said.



The incident occurred around 8 a.m. when methanol and cyanuric chloride gas leaked, in the premises of a factory in Kurla Industrial Estate, north-east Mumbai.



According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade which rushed there, one person Ramnivas Sarod, 36, died due to inhaling the toxic gas.



Two others - Rubin Solkar, 36, Sarvansh Sonavane, 25, have been admitted to BMC's Rajawadi Hospital where their condition is described as stable.



The cause of the gas leak, how many persons were present in the factory premises at that time and other aspects are being investigated, said an official.



