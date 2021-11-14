One held with elephant tusk in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police have arrested a wildlife criminal and seized one elephant tusk from his possession, an official said on Sunday.



Acting on a tip up, a team of the STF conducted a raid with the help of forest officials near Kendubhatta of Baragarh district and seized the elephant tusk from Ramesh Pradhan of Bolangir district.



As the accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of the tusk, the police arrested him and later handed over to Baragarh forest officials for necessary legal action at their end, the STF said.



During the last one year, the task force has seized 20 leopard skins, 11 elephant tusks, two deer skins, six live pangolins, 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 43 wildlife criminals.



--IANS

