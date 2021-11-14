One held for selling Trust property worth Rs 15cr

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested a person in connection with selling a Trust property in the national capital's Chandni Chowk area, an official said on Sunday.



A police officer said that Mukesh Tulsian, 59, has been arrested for selling the Tulsian Dharmshala Trust in Chandni Chowk area at Rs 35 lakh. However, the market price of the property has been estimated to be approximately Rs 15 crore.



Delhi Police said 'Tulsian Dharmshala Trust' was founded by Late Jamna Dass along with and 5 trustees including accused Manoj Tulsian's father Lt. Radhe Shyam.



Later, Radhey Shyam became the managing trustee of the Trust. After death, his wife Pushpa Devi was appointed for the position. And later, accused Manoj Tulsian became the managing trustee in the Trust.



Contrary to the Trust's provision that no property of the Trust can be handed over to anyone, the accused impersonated himself as the grandson of late Jamna Dass, founder of Trust, and sold the property at Rs 35 lakh, the police said.



Police said that a case was registered in this regard on the complaint of one Sharwan Agarwal on May 25.



Agarwal in his complaint said that Manoj Tulsian has sold 15 properties belonging to trust by impersonating himself as the sole owner and legal heir of Late Jamna Dass, the founder of the trust, for Rs 35 lakh.



During the investigation, police found that the accused person was absconding from three months. However, police managed to apprehend Tulsian from Shalimar Bagh.



He was arrested during the interrogation, said police.



