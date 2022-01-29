One die, two injured in TN firecracker unit accident

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) One person died and two others suffered serious burn injuries in a firecracker unit accident at Amathur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday night .



The incident occurred at 8.30 p.m.



The deceased person is identified as D Arumugham (52) of Sankaramangalam village and his body was taken to Virudhanagar Medical college hospital for post-mortem.



The injured Gobendran (33) who has more than 70 per cent burn injuries was first taken to Government hospital, Sivakasi but later referred to Government Rajaji Medical College, Madurai.



The other injured K. Deivendran (32) is admitted at Sivakasi government hospital with burn injuries.



Amathur police have registered a case and investigation is on. Virudhanagar district Superintendent of Police and Additional District magistrate have rushed to the spot.



A strong police contingent and fire and rescue teams from Virudhanagar and Sivakasi are on the spot and the fire has been brought under control.



