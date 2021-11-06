One dead, 5 injured in two fire incidents in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) A 12 year-old-boy was killed while five firemen were injured in two separate fire incidents in the national capital.



In the first incident, a fire broke out at a mobile shop and an adjoining gas refilling shop in the Jafrabad area on Friday night.



On getting information, five fire vans were pressed into service.



When the firemen were trying to control the leaping flames, an LPG cylinder exploded, injuring five of them.



While four firemen were rushed to GTB hospital, another with severe burn injuries was rushed to Max hospital.



In the second incident late Friday night, a fire broke out in first storey of a house in E-block of Tomar Colony.



After getting information, three fire vans were pressed into service.



Though the blaze was put out, the boy identified as Puneeth succumbed to his injuries.



