'One Cut Two Cut' teaser shows perfect blend of comedy and chaos

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) The teaser of influencer Danish Sait's upcoming comedy adventure, 'One Cut Two Cut' was released on Tuesday.



The 15-second long teaser shows Danish's character of Gopi busy with the origami lessons. The plot thickens when mysterious and armed people point their guns at him.



By the looks of it, the narrative seems to spiral into a chaotic comedy laced with thrill. Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, 'One Cut Two Cut' is a Kannada comedy adventure with shades of satire.



Honouring the legacy of Puneeth Rajkumar, the film is one of three movies from PRK Productions that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.



Produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under PRK banner, the film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth 'Beep' Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya in pivotal roles and is all set to stream from February 3.



