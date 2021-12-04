One Boko Haram militant killed in Cameroon

Yaounde, Dec 4 (IANS) At least one Boko Haram militant has been killed in a repelled attack in Cameroon's Far North, according to local and security sources.



Militants attacked Tayer village of the region overnight into Friday. After several hours, troops and members of local vigilante repelled them, seized weapons and killed one of the attackers, a military official said over the phone on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.



One civilian was also wounded, according to the source.



The attack came barely hours after a military operation in Tchollire locality of the region liberated six people who were kidnapped by the terror group.



Boko Haram has multiplied attacks on civilians in the region, killing at least 10 and abducting others in the last one month, according to security reports.



The army says it will beef up security in the region to protect civilians and their properties.



--IANS

