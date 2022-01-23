On top of their style game

By Nimerta C Sharan

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANSlife) If you've been binge-watching your favourite episodes on OTT, you'll attest to the high quality of content available. There's a lot to look forward to, from sharp scripts to amazing performances. In the midst of it all, there are a few local OTT celebs that are giving us big style goals. The top five on our best-dressed list are:







Shefali Shah



Shah has a wealth of creativity and has produced some wonderful work throughout the years. She never goes undetected, whether it's on television, in films, or in online series. In terms of fashion, the 49-year-old has a unique track record. She prefers to wear saris, sophisticated co-ord ensembles, and comfortable kaftans.



Rasika Dugal



What is her personal style? Elegant and simple. Dugal wears a lot of flowy gowns, informal Indian attire, and comfortable separates. You can't help but notice something effortless about her and her style. The Mirzapur actress isn't afraid to experiment with new make-up trends, from classic kohl eyes to edgy winged eyeliner.



Sobhita Dhulipala



Dhulipala is OTT's ideal fashion diva, and she can pull off anything. The actress, who appears frequently in fashion magazines, has a particular style that includes unusual silhouettes and bold accessories. Beautiful saris have been a part of some of her most iconic outfits, including the monochromatic Sabyasachi she wore to a Dubai event.



Kirti Kulhari



The prominent star's style is defined as whimsical and eccentric. Kulhari, like her character in 'Four More Shots Please,' prefers to dress in vivid, statement-making outfits. She also enjoys experimenting with her hair and make-up, and she frequently appears on best-dressed lists. The actress is just as proud of her pantsuits as she is of her kurtas.



Shweta Tripathi Sharma



Sharma's style graph swings between playful and ferocious. Her Instagram account, 'battatawada,' is full of images about her web series, travel, and some seriously stylish ensembles. Her enthusiasm for patterns, classic pieces, and charming dresses is evident just a brief glance at her profile. Sharma's latest over-the-top film, 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein,' is a must-see.



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

Nimerta C Sharan / tb