On K-pop popularity, S.Korean exports of red pepper paste surge 63%
Sun, 23 Jan 2022 1642912744000
Seoul, Jan 23 (IANS) South Korean exports of red pepper paste soared nearly 63 per cent in the past four years thanks to the global popularity of Korean pop (K-pop) culture, data revelaed on Sunday.
Overseas shipments of red pepper paste, called "gochujang" in Korean, came to $50.93 million in 2020, up 62.6 per cent compared with 2016 and 35.2 per cent from 2019, according to the data from Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp and the Agriculture Ministry.
Exports of red pepper paste seem to have soared in recent years as more foreigners became interested in Korean food after watching K-pop stars, such as BTS, as well as increasing exposure to Korean culture on over-the-top services, Yonhap News Agency quoted the state company as saying.
Experts said the Korean Wave generated by K-pop and TV dramas could turn fans in foreign countries into active consumers of South Korean products.
The US was the top export market with a share of 26.4 per cent, followed by China with 17.3 per cent and Japan with 10.3 per cent.
Exports to the Philippines and Canada accounted for 6 per cent and 4.3 per cent, respectively.
Outbound shipments of soybean paste "doenjang" also jumped to $11.72 million in 2020, up 44.8 per cent from 2016, the data showed.
