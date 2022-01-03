Omarion: I'm an artiste, not a Covid variant

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (IANS) R&B singer Omarion has responded to the Covid jokes that have been circulating online, the B2K member playfully reminded his fans that he's "an artiste, not a variant."



Making use of TikTok, he shared a video of him wishing his followers a Happy New Year, reports aceshowbiz.com.



"Hi everybody, this is Omarion. I am an artiste, not a variant," he first quipped, referring to the new Covid variant Omicron.



"So please be aware that if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don't have to isolate for five days, nor do you have to have a negative test result in order to dance to my music," the 37-year-old continued. "So please, be safe, be healthy, Happy New Year."



Many have since reacted to the comical video. "He is sick and tired of being sick and tired of us," one person wrote alongside a series of crying laughing emojis.



Another individual then suggested: "He better use this pandemic to his advantage all 2022." Someone else, on the other hand, chimed in, "Somebody said the virus has spoken."



Omarion's post came a few days after LaKeith Stanfield (Keith Stanfield) poked fun at him in an Instagram DM.



"You ruining Christmas for everybody smh," the 'Get Out' actor told the 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' alum.



'The Harder They Fall' star then shared a screenshot of the DM on his Instagram feed. In the accompaniment of the post, he wrote, "I'm weak I wonder if he's gunna respond."



In addition to LaKeith, Lil Nas X previously name-dropped the 'Ice Box' hitmaker to lighten up the mood as he opened up about his health scare.



Assuring fans he was doing fine, he quipped: "I'm not sure whether I've had the Omarion or Alicia Keys variant of Covid but this hasn't been a fun journey."



--IANS

dc/kr