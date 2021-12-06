Olympians come together to inspire next gen athletes

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Sportswear giant Adidas on Monday joined hands with young athletes from the Hi5 Foundation in Mumbai in the presence of Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Simranjit celebrating the spirit of team sport.



Amplifying the narrative of 'Impossible is nothing' the brand created a canvas propagating the message of 'We see Possibilities when we come together' and celebrating team spirit and collaboration.



Adidas has always been at the forefront of encouraging athletes in their sporting journey, being the driving force to push their limits and to see the possibilities where other see the impossible. Moving forward with this belief, the athletes interacted with the Gen Z players sharing inspiring stories and motivating them as changemakers of the future.



Dialing up on the narrative of team spirit in sport, adidas activated its Basketball court, enabling interaction with the country's leading and most inspiring athletes. The session served as a powerful medium of inspiration, allowing conversation between the renowned athletes (Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and Simranjit Kaur) and young GenZ players. The interactive session brought forward talented players from the Hi5 youth foundation, a professionally run sport NGO dedicated to coaching young underprivileged children.



Commenting over the event, Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu said, "The belief my family and my coach showed in me helped me conquer all the challenges which came my way both personally and professionally, something which we see in team sport. Today, I chose to be part of this event to extend that support to these unique, powerful athletes. I want them to develop similar faith in their abilities, for this is what makes us unbeatable."



Adding to the event, Lovlina Borgohain commented, "While I am a sportsperson representing individual sport, the hard work and effort that goes behind preparing for the big day is nothing short of teamwork of family, coaches and experts, meeting these young athletes today has inspired me to propagate the message of the importance of team spirit and coming together in sport."



