Oldest person in China dies at 135

Beijing, Dec 18 (IANS) Alimihan Seyiti, the oldest person in China, has passed away at the age of 135 in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Saturday.



Hailing from Komuxerik Township of Shule county in Kashgar prefecture, Seyiti was born on June 25, 1886, according to the county's publicity department.



In 2013, she topped the list of the country's oldest living persons issued by the China Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics, Xinhua news agency reported.



She had a very simple and regular daily life until death. She always ate on time and enjoyed basking in the sun in her yard.



Sometimes, she helped look after her great-grandchildren.



Komuxerik is known as a "longevity town", with many elderly persons aged above 90.



The improvement of health services has partly contributed to their longevity.



The local government has provided contracted doctor service, free annual physical checks, and monthly advanced age subsidies for the elderly aged above 60.



