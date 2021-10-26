'Officers with broader vision to help achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat'

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that officers with the capacity to take initiatives with a long term, broader vision and mobilise collective efforts will help achieve the vision of Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar Bharat.



Delivering the key-note address to the participants of the first ever Common Mid-Career Programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, he said, 150 odd officers of this course are going to be the architects of Modi's New India.



Noting that these officers have the privilege to get common training during 75th Year of India's Independence, Singh said they had eventful 20 to 25 years ahead to serve when India turns 100 and realises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of taking the country to the top league in the global arena.



Talking about the 'Integrated Approach', the Minister further said this was suitably demonstrated by 130 crore Indians in the fight against Covid-19.



"In today's challenging times, there is a need for integrating our skills, thought process and work culture as the era of silos is over. He said, India symbolises plurality of culture, society, and geography and yet, it represents a set of shared attitudes, values, goals, practices, and culture," Singh said.



Therefore, we need to keep a common set of goals and approach to develop the nation in all aspects -- economic, social and organisational, he added.



Describing that this era is of skill and knowledge, he said that it was important to continuously upgrade the relevant skills as it will create a tremendous opportunity in governance to meet the new challenges. He added that every officer must determine their own path of self-guided learning in the spirit of Mission Karmayogi.



The Minister also pointed out that the attempt of this course is to enable you to de-learn and re-learn all the facets of leadership that they will need in the coming years of their career, to not only deliver as individuals, but to be able to fundamentally shift the thinking and working styles of all the teams that they will be leading in future.



