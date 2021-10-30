Officer, soldier killed in mysterious blast in J&K's Rajouri
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 1635599703000
Jammu, Oct 30 (IANS) An officer and a soldier were killed in a mysterious blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Rajouri district on Saturday, police said.
Police sources said the two soldiers were killed in a mysterious blast in Kalal area of the LoC in Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri during routine patrolling.
"Further details are awaited," a source said.
--IANS
sq/vd
