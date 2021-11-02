ODOP products record RS 1000 crore sale on Flipkart

Lucknow, Nov 2 (IANS) More than 2 crore ODOP products worth Rs 1000 crores have been sold in 2020-2021 on Flipkart portal which has helped artisans of Uttar Pradesh in a big way.



Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, in partnership with the UP Government's ODOP project, has promoted indigenous and specialized products and crafts in UP on its marketplace.



According to a government spokesman, leather products from Agra, sports goods from Meerut and locks from Aligarh have been the top trending ODOP products on the platform.



Flipkart chief corporate affairs officer met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday evening and shared how Flipkart has significantly contributed in the sale of ODOP products.



The chief minister said that ODOP had become a potent tool to encourage the local artisans, helping them in the production of traditional handicrafts and providing them a market as well.



"The ODOP scheme has brought about a significant economic change for the good by promoting the local and traditional talent," he said.



He said that the partnership with e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart will further help in strengthening our aim to provide much-needed visibility to these specialized products.



Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary (ACS), MSME, Export Promotion, Khadi and Village Industry, said: "The Uttar Pradesh government has been working relentlessly to encourage more and more local businesses to see their national market grow. As part of our initiatives, it is heartening to see that our ODOP campaign has led to boosting revenue for these crafts online and allowed them to witness consumer demand from across the country."



Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group said: "We are delighted to see the growth that local businesses from UP have witnessed on our marketplace platform. As a homegrown company, it has been our constant endeavour to bring increased market opportunities to MSMEs and small businesses, and under UP government's ODOP program promote specialized products that are unique to these districts."



Flipkart and the UP government joined hands last year to bring district-specific products, unique to those regions, onto the Flipkart marketplace.



These products range from leather products from Agra, aluminium utensils from Kanpur, chikankari and zari-zardozi work from Lucknow, wooden lacquerware and toys from Varanasi, wheat stalk craft from Bahraich, terracotta pottery from Gorakhpur and wood-carved crafts from Saharanpur, among many others.



--IANS

amita/sks/bg