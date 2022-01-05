ODOP items in UP witness 52% quarterly growth

Lucknow, Jan 5 (IANS) By promoting the indigenous and specialised products and crafts in Uttar Pradesh on the Flipkart marketplace, the e-commerce platform has witnessed a 52 per cent quarterly growth in revenue for the states ODOP products in 2020-2021.

The One District One Product (ODOP) has been one of the biggest success stories of the Yogi government during the last more than four-and-a-half-years.







The promotion of local artisans in various districts of the state has borne fruit as the products under ODOP have reached across the country and even abroad.



According to the state government spokesman, Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government's ODOP project has been able to bring in the true value of digital commerce to small businesses, artisans and other economically weaker communities.



More than two crore ODOP products worth more than Rs 1,000 crore have been sold out on the Flipkart portal from April 2020 to October 2021 which has helped thousands of artisans from the state in a big way.



Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, "We are delighted to see the growth that local businesses from Uttar Pradesh have witnessed on our marketplace platform. As a homegrown company, it has been our constant endeavour to bring increased market opportunities to MSMEs and small businesses, and under Uttar Pradesh government's ODOP programme -- promote specialised products that are unique to these districts. We are committed to building a truly local, democratic and inclusive platform backed by technology to support local businesses in India."



Flipkart and Uttar Pradesh government joined hands in 2021 to bring district-specific products, unique to those regions, onto the Flipkart marketplace.



These products range from leather products from Agra, aluminium utensils from Kanpur, chikankari and zari-zardozi work from Lucknow, wooden lacquerware and toys from Varanasi, wheat stalk craft from Bahraich, terracotta pottery from Gorakhpur and wood-carved crafts from Saharanpur, among many others.



Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, Navneet Sehgal said that the statistics speak of the success of ODOP scheme which was nurtured and promoted under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



"The demand for ODOP products is showing a northward trend all through and the state government is also looking forward to creating more facilities for the artisans and small entrepreneurs," he added.



--IANS

amita/khz/