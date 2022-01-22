Odisha reports below 10K Covid cases for 2nd consecutive day

Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (IANS) For the second consecutive day, Odisha has reported below 10,000 Covid-19 cases. On Saturday, the state reported 8,845 Covid-19 cases and seven deaths due to the virus, officials said.



According to the state Information and Public Relation Department, out of the 8,845 new Covid-19 cases, 927 were from the 0-18 age group.



While 5,128 cases were recorded from the quarantine centres, 3,717 are local contact cases.



Odisha had registered 9,833 Covid-19 cases on Friday.



Khurda district continued to remain in top of the daily infection list with 2,528 new cases of Covid-19, followed by Sundergarh district (1001), Cuttack (628), Balasore (290), Kalahandi (239), Bolangir (232), Rayagada (221), Jajpur (209), Sonepur (207), Nuapada (205) and Koraput (203).



Meanwhile, the state has reported seven more Covid deaths following the health audit pushing the total fatalities in the State to 8,514. Two deaths were reported from Angul district, and one each in Cuttack, Puri, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur districts.



A record number of 10,390 Covid patients were cured on Friday during this year taking the total recoveries in the state to 10,99,423.



On the other hand, the active cases in the state have fallen from 89,702 to 88,150 on Saturday. The daily test positivity rate also dropped to 12.89 per cent from 13.21 per cent reported on Friday.



--IANS

