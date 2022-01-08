Odisha reports 3,679 new Covid cases; active caseload rose to 11,663

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (IANS) The Covid infection rate in Odisha is on an upward trend and the graph is touching new heights on each passing day.



The state has reported 3,679 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday while 2,703 cases were reported on the previous day.



According to State Information and Public Relation department, the highest of 1,233 cases were reported from Khordha district, followed by Sundergarh (582), Sambalpur (372), Cuttack (310), Jharsuguda (134) and Puri (100). All other districts registered below 100 cases today.



With 3,679 new cases of Covid-19 infections, the total positive cases in Odisha has now reached 10,66,155 and the active caseload rose to 11,663. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) in the State also rose to 5.15 per cent on Saturday from 3.92 per cent the previous day.



The death toll stood at 8,468 as the State health department has reported no fatality today.



Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Aditya Prasad Padhi held a meeting with the State government officials to get input for a safe and smooth conduct of upcoming three-tier Panchayat elections in the state in view of the prevailing situation.



A detailed discussion was made to ensure health and safety of the voters, political parties and staff to be engaged in the election. The State government officials have given their input, basing on this, the Commission will take future course of action, said Padhi.



In view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state, Puri district administration has imposed restrictions on cremation of bodies from outside the district at the Swarga Dwara crematorium in Puri from January 10.



In April last year, during the second wave of Covid-19 similar restriction was imposed at the Swargadwar. Later in August 2021, when the situation improved, the restriction was relaxed.



