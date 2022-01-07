Odisha reports 2,703 Covid cases, Health Minister tests positive

Bhubaneswar, Jan 7 (IANS) Odisha on Friday reported 2,703 fresh Covid-19 cases, which is 42 per cent more than the infections reported the previous day.



The state had registered 1,897 cases on Thursday.



According to the state health department bulletin, 2,703 Covid cases including 409 children in the up to 18 years age group have been reported. Khordha district, which includes Bhubaneswar city, logged the highest 926 cases, followed by Sundergarh (454), Cuttack (191), Sambalpur (179) and Jharsuguda (106). All other districts reported less than 100 cases.



The daily test positivity rate (TPR) has been increased to 3.92 per cent in the State on Friday from 2.62 per cent.



Odisha now has 8,237 active cases. With the confirmation of another death due to Covid, the death toll in the state mounted to 8,468.



Meanwhile, Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das has been tested positive for Covid-19.



Taking to Twitter, Das said, "I was tested asymptomatic Covid positive yesterday and now in home isolation. I request all those who have come in physical contact with me in the last 3 days to get themselves tested".



The state government has imposed night curfew in all urban areas from 9 p.m. Friday onwards, till January 31. The state has also reduced the staff attendance in its all offices to 50 per cent. Moreover, RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for all travellers deboarding at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here.



The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Sambalpur has postponed all the offline exams and classes in view of the emerging Covid-19 situation.



