Odisha registers 9,833 Covid cases, six deaths

Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 (IANS) Odisha on Friday recorded 9,833 Covid-19 cases taking the active caseload in the state to 89,702.



The state reported 10,368 Covid cases on Thursday.



After a gap of nine days, the daily cases went below the 10,000-mark in the state. On January 12, the state had reported 8,778 cases. Since then, the cases were harbouring in between 10,000 to 12,000.



According to the State Information and Public Relations department, out of the 9,833 fresh cases, 972 infections were detected from 0 to 18 years of population. Similarly, 5,699 were detected in quarantine while 4,134 are local contact cases, said the department.



The highest 2,946 cases were reported from Khurda district followed by Sundargarh (1,134), Cuttack (774), Mayurbhanj (295), Nayagarh (292) and Balasore (286) and Bolangir (288).



Meanwhile, the state reported six death cases taking the toll to 8,507. Two death cases were reported from Cuttack district, while Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts reported one Covid death each.



The daily test positivity rate (TPR) of Odisha also slightly came down to 13.2 per cent from 13.97 per cent recorded on Thursday.



