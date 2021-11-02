Odisha records 49% growth in GST collection in October

Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (IANS) Odisha recorded a 49 per cent growth in GST collection during October 2021 compared to the same month last year, officials said on Tuesday.



The state has collected Rs 3,593.34 crore in the last month as against Rs 2,428.27 crore collected in October last year. This is the highest growth rate of GST amongst all the major states in the country for the second consecutive month, the office of the Odisha Commercial Tax and GST Commissioner said in a statement.



The progressive GST collection till October of the current financial year was Rs 23,897.20 crore while Rs 14,701.25 crore was collected till October of last fiscal, thereby registering a growth of 62.55 per cent, it said.



Similarly, the collection of Odisha GST (OGST) has recorded a growth of 59.60 per cent. The OGST collection during the month of October was Rs 1,053.48 crore against a collection of Rs 660.09 crore during October 2020. The collection of OGST during October '21 is also the third highest-ever gross collection by the state, claimed the GST office.



The progressive collection of OGST up to October of FY 2021-22 was Rs 6,819.91 crore while the state had collected Rs 4,331.54 crore during the same period in the last financial year. The progressive OGST collection recorded a growth of 57.45 per cent till September.



Similarly, there is a collection of Rs 907.29 crore in CGST, Rs 1005.50 crore in IGST and Rs 627.07 crore in Cess during October, 2021. There was a growth of 70.31 per cent in the collection of CGST, 37.43 per cent in IGST and 24.47 per cent in Cess over October, 2020.



Moreover, the total collection of VAT from petrol and liquor was Rs 728.32 crore during October '21 as against Rs 696.43 crore collected in October '20 with a growth rate of 4.58 per cent.



--IANS

bbm/svn/bg