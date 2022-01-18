Odisha records 11,086 fresh Covid cases

Bhubaneswar, Jan 18 (IANS) Odisha on Tuesday registered 11,086 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the State to 80,914.



On January 16, the daily Covid-19 cases in the state were 11,177.



According to the daily Covid bulletin of the State, 6,431 of the fresh cases were reported from the quarantine centres while 4,655 were local contact cases. Among the infected persons, 1,061 belong to the 0-18 years age group.



Khurda district registered the highest 3,469 positive cases, followed by Sundargarh (1,416), Cuttack (766), Mayurbhanj (393), Balasore (323), Sambalpur (302) and Bolangir (300).



The State has also reported four deaths from the virus taking the death toll to 8,488. The new deaths were reported from Cuttack, Kendrapara, Koraput and Sundargarh districts.



The daily test positivity rate (TPR) surpassed 15 per cent in the State on Tuesday. The TPR has reached 15.63 per cent in the State against 14.96 per cent recorded on Monday.



Director, Health Services, Bijaya Mohapatra said for the last few days, the state had been reporting daily Covid load between 10,000 to 11,000 cases. However, the hospitalisation rate and oxygen requirement among the patients has remained very low in this wave, he said.



The occupancy rate is nine per cent in general beds, 15 per cent in ICU and five to six per cent in ventilator beds, while the admission of paediatric cases is also very low, said Mohapatra.



--IANS

bbm/svn/skp