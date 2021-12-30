Odisha Police seizes leopard skin, arrests one

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 (IANS) The Odisha Police have seized leopard skin and arrested a wildlife criminal in Khordha district, officials said here on Thursday.



On the basis of specific information, a team from the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police conducted a raid near Gambharimunda village on Wednesday and seized the leopard skin from the possession of the accused identified as Ratnakar Sahoo.



A case has been registered under sections of IPC and Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and further investigation is on, said the STF.



The police said they will send the seized leopard skin to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, for chemical examination.



In November, the police seized three leopard skin and arrested involved criminals.



Since 2020, the STF of Odisha police has seized 22 leopard skin.



--IANS

bbm/svn/ksk/