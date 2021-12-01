Odisha Police inspector arrested for graft

Bhubaneswar, Dec 1 (IANS) The Odisha Vigilance Department on Wednesday arrested a police station in charge in Bolangir district on corruption charges, officials said.



A team of vigilance sleuths had intercepted Bangomunda police station inspector in charge Binod Bihari Nayak near Bargarh toll gate on Tuesday and recovered about Rs 2 lakh cash from his possession, which he could not account for satisfactorily.



During further searches, Rs 3.81 lakh cash was recovered. The cash has been seized and seven bank accounts and seven LIC policies in the name of Nayak and his family members have been frozen, the vigilance officials said.



A case has been registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is in progress.



--IANS

