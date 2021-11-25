Odisha MLAs to undergo RT-PCR test for Winter Session

Bhubaneswar, Nov 25 (IANS) In view of the Covid-19 situation, all MLAs and their personal staff will undergo RT-PCR test for the Winter Session of Odisha Assembly which begins from December 1.



Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Assembly Speaker SN Patro, said: "In view of restrictions imposed by the Centre and state government in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Winter Session of Assembly will be held as like the previous session."



All MLAs including ministers, their security staff and drivers will undergo RT-PCR test on November 28, 29 and 30, he said.



There will also be RT-PCR tests for all the officers and staff of the Odisha Legislative Assembly Secretariat along with the officers at the same place during the above three days.



The persons, who found negative in the RT-PCR test, will be allowed to enter the Assembly premises. Apart from Covid-19 test, immunity of the MLAs against the virus will also be tested, the Speaker said.



The seating arrangement for the members would be made in House, Speaker Gallery and Public Gallery maintaining social distancing norms. Members unable to attend the house in person can participate in the proceedings of the house through video conferencing, the Speaker informed.



Patro said the time for how long the Assembly will function daily will be decided in the all party meeting scheduled to be held on November 29.



The members will be provided with face shields, masks, gloves and sanitiser by the health department daily before the commencement of each sitting during the session. The sanitisation of the House will be conducted daily.



The session will have 26 working days and continue till December 31. On the first day, the supplementary budget will be presented while the Appropriation Bill will be tabled on December 10.



