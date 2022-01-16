Odisha logs 11,177 Covid cases; 3 deaths

Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (IANS) Odisha on Sunday reported 11,177 new Covid-19 cases including 1,016 minors, the state Information and Public Relation department said.



Out of the total positive cases, 6,479 cases were detected from the quarantine centres, while 4,698 local contacts cases.



With 3,424 new positives, Khurda district, where capital city Bhubaneswar is located, recorded highest number of infections, followed by Sundargarh with 2,136 cases, Cuttack (829), Sambalpur (379), Balasore (342), Bolangir (312), Mayurbhanj (276) and Sonepur (238). Remaining districts witnessed below 200 cases on Sunday.



The daily test positivity rate (TPR) has increased to 14.49 per cent as against previous day's 14.48 per cent.



Meanwhile, the State government has confirmed the death of another three persons due to Covid-19. One death each from Sundargarh, Ganjam and Nayagarh districts were reported in the health audit, pushing the total number of fatalities in the State to 8,481.



So far, Odisha has registered 11,33,912 Covid cases, of which 10,55,615 people have recovered from the infection. The total active caseload in the State stand at 69,763.



--IANS

bbm/svn/skp/