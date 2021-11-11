Odisha: Leopard skin seized, 2 held

Bhubaneswar, Nov 11 (IANS) The Odisha Police has seized a leopard skin in Boudh district and arrested two persons involved in the wildlife trade, officials said on Thursday.



With the help of forest officials, the special task force (STF) of Odisha police conducted a raid in Boudh forest division yesterday and seized the leopard skin from the possession of two wild life criminals.



The two accused persons are identified as Abanikanta Kahanra and Sakinath Kahanra, both from Boudh district. The two accused were handed over to Boudh forest officials for necessary legal action at their end, said the STF.



On November 2, the STF had seized a leopard skin in Mayurbhanj district and arrested two persons.



During the last one year, the task force has seized 20 leopard skins, 10 elephant tusks, two deer skins, six live pangolins and 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 40 wildlife criminals.



Notably, STF is the specialised wing of Odisha police to curb the organised crime in the state.



