Odisha launches digital life certificate mechanism for pensioners

Bhubaneswar, Dec 29 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched an online service for verification of identity and submission of life certificates for the pensioners of the state government.



Patnaik virtually launched the new system on the occasion of an orientation programme conducted for newly recruited 153 officers of Odisha Civil Services.



In this new system, identification and life certificates can now be submitted by the pensioners using an artificial intelligence based video-verification process.



The Chief Minister said that it's in true spirit of '5T' and the 'Mo Sarkar' initiative of his government.



It will be of immense help to the pensioners as they can submit their identification and life certificates digitally, without visiting any government office simply by using their mobile phones. This facility will also be available at the Mo Seva Kendras located across the State, he said.



Claiming that Odisha is the first State to implement such a digital service for the pensioners, Patnaik expressed happiness over the initiative.



Welcoming the new officers, the Chief Minister said, "Civil service is unique in its own way. It is not just a profession. It is a service towards your motherland and its common man.



At no point of time, under no circumstances you should let down the trust of the common man. Each and every decision and action taken by you must be towards strengthening their hope and trust reposed on you," he told the officers.



"Development of the State and welfare of the poor remain at the core of all our initiatives. It is only through the hard work and devotion of young and capable officers like you, the people will be able to reap the true benefits of the state's initiatives and our state can become number one state," he said.



The state government's initiatives like 5T and Mo Sarkar are directed at bringing transformative changes in the governance mechanism. The government is working dedicatedly to provide doorstep services to the people, he added.



He advised the officers to work judiciously, with honesty and integrity, for the benefit of the people.



--IANS

bbm/dpb