Odisha govt appoints 6,131 school teachers at one go

Bhubaneswar, Dec 16 (IANS) In a big move to strengthen the school education system, the Odisha government on Thursday appointed 6,131 teachers in various schools across the state.



Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed the appointment letters to the newly-recruited teachers at an orientation programme held at the Kalinga Stadium here.



Under the 5T high school transformation programme, schools are getting state-of-the-art facilities with smart classrooms, e-library, modern laboratory, improved sanitation, and playground, Patnaik said.



"Till now, 1,075 schools have been transformed in the first phase and our objective is to transform all the government and aided schools in the state in a phased manner," he said.



"I hope you (teachers) will be happy to avail the digital ecosystem in your schools. While witnessing the transformation of physical infrastructure in the schools, you will be the real soul of our education ecosystem," the Chief Minister said.



