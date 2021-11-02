Odisha Covid-19 deaths: Kin can apply for Rs 50K ex-gratia from Nov 3

Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (IANS) The next of kin of people who died due to Covid-19 in Odisha can apply to the government to get the ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 from November 3, an official said on Tuesday.



They can apply to the District Collectors to get the ex-gratia, said Director Health Services, Bijay Mohapatra.



They can apply both offline (physically or by post) and online (https://caps.odisha.gov.in) using a prescribed application form and submit proof of Covid-19 death, documents to establish relationship with the deceased and bank account details.



"If anyone has any dispute with the cause mentioned in the death certificate, he/she can approach the district grievance redressal committee, which will examine the medical records of the deceased patient and take a call within 30 days," he said.



The state government is following the instructions of the Supreme Court and steps are being taken in accordance with the order, Mohapatra added.



Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena has also written to all collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMOs in this regard.



The state IT department has developed software CAPS (Covid-19 ex-gratia Assistance Payment System). The collector will approve, sanction and disburse the ex-gratia and the payment of such assistance will be made directly to the beneficiary through DBT within 30 days.



--IANS

