Odisha CM starts distribution of Rs 1K livelihood assistance

Bhubaneswar, Dec 22 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the distribution of livelihood assistance of Rs 1,000 to each beneficiaries covered under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).



The aid will also be distributed to the beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act and State Food Security Scheme.



Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the impact of Covid-19 pandemic has not gone away yet. "So, the livelihood assistance has been announced to help the poor people," he said.



All BSKY beneficiaries in Odisha will get this assistance.



About 96 lakh families in the state will be benefited from it. The state government will spend Rs 960 crore from its own resources for this purpose, said Patnaik. He has asked the officials to complete the distribution process in seven days.



Stating the Covid-19 pandemic is still there, the Chief Minister has advised the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, social distancing and hand sanitisation. He also advised not to visit outdoors unless it is necessary.



The Chief Minister had on Tuesday announced house repairing assistance of Rs 3,000 for those who have availed houses under the state schemes and Rs 5,000 for those who are waiting to get a house under PMAY.



About 30 lakh families will be benefited and the state government will bear an additional cost of Rs 1,444 crore for this move.



Opposition parties -- the BJP and the Congress, have alleged that the BJD government is announcing these financial aid to woo voters ahead of the Panchayat election in Odisha.



