Odisha CM launches 13 industrial projects worth Rs 2359 cr

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched 13 industrial projects worth Rs 2359.29 crore, which will create employment opportunities for over 3,200 persons in the state.



Patnaik virtually inaugurated two industrial units with investment of Rs 409.03 crore and performed groundbreaking for 11 projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,950.26 crore.



Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said: "Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of Eastern India. Our government's progressive policy framework and regulatory environment has enabled the rapid growth of industries in the state."



The implementation of ease of doing business reforms and facilitation provided by various departments of the government has ensured that businesses continue to grow in the state, he said.



"Our industries have been actively partnering with the state government not only in economic development, but also in discharging social responsibility. Our government has been focusing on skilling the youth of Odisha to make them industry-ready and many industries have come forward to participate in our skill development initiatives.



"We have always endeavoured to provide a hassle-free and smooth doing business environment for the investors in Odisha. Even in these difficult times of Covid-19, the State has attracted major investments and continues to enjoy the trust of investors," said Patnaik.



He said that the 13 projects for which groundbreaking and inauguration has been undertaken today are spread over nine districts. These projects are also spread across all categories of investments - small, medium as well as large industries, he added.



A cement grinding unit of Rs 400 crore set up by Jajpur Cement at Kalinganagar, of Jajpur district inaugurated today. The Chief Minister has also inaugurated a biodegradable tableware manufacturing unit of Rs 9.03 crore.



Similarly, found stones were laid for projects including a logistic park, 3-ethanol plants, a steel expansion project, a cement manufacturing unit and a 5-star resort. Some of the leading companies promoting these projects include Tata Steels, Swosti Premium, Greentech Bioenergy and Coastal Biotech.



